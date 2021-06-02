Governor DeWine says masks still important indoors for those unvaccinated

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday told Ohioans of the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and for those that are not fully-vaccinated to wear masks indoors, as statewide mask mandates lift tomorrow.

“Ohioans have done a great job during the pandemic. And, with more than five million Ohioans who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are getting back to living the lives we want,” said DeWine. “However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at risk, including everyone under the age of 12. It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible.”

More than 5.3 million Ohioans have received their first vaccinations, and 4.6 million have completed the vaccination series.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

• From May 29 to June 1, the Fulton County Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations. There have been 4,306 total cases.

There have been 247 hospitalizations in the county. There have been 71 total deaths since March 2020.

Lucas County had 43,103 cases and 848 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,300 cases and 98 deaths, Williams County 3,460 cases and 77 deaths, and Henry County 2,724 cases and 67 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,102,506 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 59,247 hospitalizations and 8,136 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 19,861 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• Only one zip code in Fulton County had cases reported over the last two weeks, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. Delta had 5 cases.

Case counts were listed as not available for all other Fulton County zip codes.

• A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday 2-6 p.m. at Swanton High School. Free vaccines are available for Fulton County residents 12 years of age or older.

Register at fultoncountyhealthdept.com.

