Swanton library announces summer reading program

The Swanton Public Library’s summer reading program kicks off next week.

Explore “tails” about animals this summer between June 7 and July 30 with Swanton Public Library’s 2021 children’s Summer Reading Program. This year’s program can be done almost entirely online – visit http://www.swantonpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-program to learn more.

Reading Challenge: Read for 500 minutes between June 7 and July 30. That’s only about 11 minutes a day. All children up through fifth grade can participate. Children 3 and under can sign up with their guardians to read for 250 minutes together instead. Winners will get prizes and their names entered in the grand prize drawings.

Play Bingo: To win, do at least 15 of the 20 activities from the activity card. You can also keep track of your Bingo activities on the online site. If you’d prefer an entry form, Bingo cards can also be picked up at the library or downloaded from the library’s website.

Children ages 3 and under have a different set of activities to complete. Winners will get prizes and their names entered in the grand prize drawings.

Weekly Events: Every week, there will be at least one event featuring live animals and nature. Most events will be at the library, either in the children’s room or outside on the library lawn, but a few will be nature walks at the Oak Openings Metropark.

SPL’s Summer Scavenger Hunt: The scavenger hunt comes in two parts, all of which can be done around Swanton! Do the Scavenger Hunt as part of Summer Reading Bingo or as its own activity. Participants in the Scavenger Hunt get certificates from Burger King and an entry into a prize drawing for a Family Movie Night Pack (4 DVDs, popcorn, candy, sodas, and more!). The Scavenger Hunt is for all ages.

SPL’s Interactive Movie Kits: Each month, kids and families can pick up a movie kit. Watch the movie as part of Summer Reading Bingo or as its own activity. The kit will include a copy of the movie and some treats and activities to do while watching. Each kit has enough supplies to cover four people. Make sure to return the movie.

For more information call 419-826-2760.

A kickoff of the program will feature the Boots to Grasses therapeutic horsemanship program, on Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Two mini-horses will be here on the library lawn, along with various horse tack and a saddle kids can pose on for pictures. Kids, toddlers, and teens can also pick up packets to join the summer reading programs.

No need to register for the kickoff event.