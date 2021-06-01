BSAC awards local scholarships

The Black Swamp Arts Council (BSAC) recently awarded scholarships to students through its Summer Arts Scholarship program, as well as BSAC’s new College Scholarship program.

This year, BSAC awarded Summer Art Scholarships to eight students who will participate in programs related to the arts. The awarded students are: Jamie Chester, West Unity, attending OSU Marching Band Summer Clinic; Elleah Davis, Bryan, attending Sweetwater Rock Camp; Isabella Francis, Archbold, attending George Parks Drum Major Academy; Victoria Gerencser, Defiance, attending Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp; Elizabeth Roth, Napoleon, attending a Ballet Summer Intensive in Chicago; Abigail Short, Archbold, attending George Parks Drum Major Academy; and Alexa Short, Wauseon, participating in Spring Strings, NKU Project.

BSAC launched a College Scholarship program this year to help support students who plan on majoring in a fine arts related field in college. This year, BSAC awarded three, $500 scholarships to the following students: Mayzie Clark of Pettisville High School, who will be majoring in Music Production at Grace College; Meredith Myers of Patrick Henry High School, who be majoring in Art Education at Bluffton University; and Kate Nofziger of Archbold High School, who will be majoring in Art Education at Bethel University.

The Summer Arts Scholarship program was created to provide financial assistance for students completing grades 7-11, to receive summer art enrichment and return to school in the fall with greater proficiency and leadership skills in their chosen areas. Since it began in 2002, over 300 students have received awards.