Recount confirms Fulton Twp. levy fails

A recount by the Fulton County Board of Elections last week confirmed the a new Fulton Township fire levy failed during the May election.

The proposed five-year, 1-mill fire levy was trailing 74-72 on election night, and after the official count it was tied at 74 votes for and 74 against. Following the recount, it was still tied, meaning the levy failed.

Passage would have allowed the double taxing for fire service of some Swanton residents to end. If it had passed, there was a verbal agreement to rescind the collection of taxes for fire service from Fulton Township residents inside the village.