COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Kratique Gillen, Wauseon, vs. Richard M. Gillen Jr., Wauseon, domestic violence.

Yoland M. Anderson, Wauseon, vs. Thomas A. Medsker, Lima, domestic violence.

Gerardo Zamudia-Morquecho, Wauseon, vs. Tiffany Zamudio, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Elizabeth Carney, Lambertville, Mich., vs. Michael W. Bunch, Lambertville, Mich., non-support of dependents.

Christina R. Bowers, Wauseon, vs. Walmart Inc., Columbus, other civil.

Chaloe A. Rickard, Wauseon, vs. Joseph T. Rickard, Holland, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

David S. VanDalen, 37, Morenci, Mich., electrician, and Heather A. Armstrong, 26, Fayette, unemployed.

Cole A. Calvin, 23, Wauseon, sales, and Cassidy R. Barnes, 23, Wauseon, accounts payable.

Brandon M. Bailey, 26, Delta, senior customer service, and Whitney L. Wood, 26, Delta, general laborer.

Josiah J. Waltz, 24, Whitestown, Ind., Amazon manager, and Emily S. Roth, 22, Archbold, nurse.

Scott C. Kanneman, 48, Metamora, mechanic, and December L. Long, 36, Metamora, gatehouse coordinator.

Eric L. Parke, 23, Mountville, Pa., and Kirsten N. Roseman, 21, Swanton, front desk.

Derek T. Rupp, 24, Wauseon, teacher, and Hayley S. Callahan, 22, Delta, teacher.

Zachary J. Murry, 39, Lyons, attorney, and Penelope A. Packard, 31, Lyons, cosmetologist.

Scott A. Stoffer II,, 30, Swanton, technician, and Jessica M. Mitchell, 34, Swanton, operations specialist.

Real Estate Transfers

Michael Blaker to William Smith, 102 S. Gorham St., Fayette, $22.000.

John and Mary Ann Mickens to Matthew P. Jr. and Arianna S. Wirick, 13770 County Road 8-2, Delta, $200,000.

Donald E. and Cynthia Rolf to David J. Roach, County Road H, Wauseon, $89,000.

Marc C. and Holly Mohr to Brevan L. Borton, 229 N. Oakwood St., Wauseon, $186,700.

Wilbert R. Knicley to Louis S. and Carol and Jeffrey S. Sanford, 248 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, 252 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, Elm Street Lyons, $95,000.

Richard C. Anderson to James A. Allan, State Highway 108, Wauseon, $15,000.

Marlin L. Short to Brittany M. and Timothy A. Short, 705 and 709 Cherry St., Wauseon, $120,000.

Jesse R. and Cindy L. Kahler to Adam Nofziger, 3518 Gaslight Drive, Archbold, $295,000.

Tyler W. White to Joshua Miller, 14049 County Road J, Wauseon, $193,000.

Julie Fenicle, trustee, to Richard P. and Deborah A. Hoffman, 14511 County Road 12, Lyons, $165,000.

James E. and Connie J. Stewart to Kyle E.and Angela R. Stewart, 11350 County Road 13, Wauseon, $178,000.

Reid R. and Morgan N. Rice, trustees, to Mark and Ruth Matthews, 18645 State Hwy. 2, Wauseon, $125,000.

Hector Martinez to Nedra Kuntz, 610 Vine St., Wauseon, $130,000.

Timothy and Marta Stoepfel to Stephen J. and Sara B. Goniea, U.S. 20A, Delta, 6221 County Road G, Delta, $150,000.

Mary C. McBride to DeBrad Storrs and Robert W. Leist Jr., 801 Greenview Ave., Delta, $223,900.

Andrew P. Mathers to Dwayne Jr. an Tiffany Schermerhorn, 113 Hickory St., Swanton, $184,900.