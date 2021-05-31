Kids storytime, book club continue at SPL

The Swanton Public Library is continuing book clubs, storytimes, and coding for kids.

The virtual book club is for grades K-12. There are four age categories.

Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet, either in person or via curbside service.

The book for grades K-3 is “What Is Chasing Duck?” by Jan Thomas. The book for grades 3-5 is “Dog Man” by Dav Pilkey.

The book for grades 5-8 is “Pax” by Sara Pennypacker. The book for grades 9-12 is “The Scorpio Races” by Maggie Stiefvater.

The library is also offering storytime kits for preschool aged children.

Every month, they pick two picture books from the website Storyline Online to showcase and put together packets to take home. The books are read by famous people and celebrities and animated using the illustrations.

The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and weblinks, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, an instrument, and a craft.

For June 7-19, the book is “Me and My Cat?” by Satoshi Kitamura. From June 21-July 3 the book is “Mice Twice” by Joseph Low.

Coding for grades K-12 is also back in action at Swanton Public Library. Up to five coders at a time can come in to learn some coding skills while still maintaining social distancing.

Coding is open on the following days in June: Wednesdays, June 9 and 23 from 4-5 p.m.; Mondays, June 14 and 28 from 4-5 p.m.; and Saturdays, June 12 and 26 from 1-2 p.m.

Sign up online at https://swantonpubliclibrary.org/coding-registration, contact the library on www.splyouth.org or the library’s Facebook, call 419-826-2760, email swantonpl@gmail.com, or sign up in person.