NSCC hosts hands-on summer camps

Northwest State Community College in Archbold will host a series of hands-on summer camps for learners of all ages.

All camps will be hosted at the campus. For all grade ranges listed below, it is the last grade students finished unless the camp specifies otherwise.

JUNE:

• Babysitting 101 – Basic to Being a Babysitter, June 7-8, ages 12 and over

• Beginning Robotics, June 14-17, grades 4-6

• Discovering STEM, June 7-9, grades: 5-6

• Make It Camp, June 21-22, grades 4-7

• Safety and First Aid Camp, June 15, grades 4-7, June 22, grades 7-8

• Agriculture is Life – Literally, Jun e 21-23, grades 7-8; June 29-July 1, grades 9-12

• Robots and Drones on Asteroids, June 28-July1, grades 5-8

JULY:

• Exploring STEM, July 5-7, grades 7-8

• Advanced Robots, July 5-8, grades 5-8

• Sticks and Stones and Bones, July 5-8, grades 6-8

• The Science of Food, July 12-14, grades 5-7

• Entrepreneurship Summer Camp, July 12-14, grades 6-12

NEW SUMMER CAMPS:

• Creative Arts, June 21-22 or June 28-29, grades 1-3

• LEGO Mission to Mars, June 21-24 or July 12-15, grades 1-3

ADULT SUMMER CAMPS:

• Adult Drawing Camp, Wednesdays in June

• Sumo Bots, June 21-23, high school students and adults welcome

• How to Succeed in College, June 28-July 1, high school and college students welcome

“The NSCC summer camps mainly focused on STEM and advanced manufacturing in recent years, but our faculty across campus have really brought some innovative camp ideas to fruition this summer, and we’re excited to see campers of all ages at the college,” NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez said.

For a complete listing of the summer camps, including dates, ages, fees, and registration information, visit NorthwestState.edu/Camps or contact Nicole Hand at 419-267-1332 or by email SummerCamps@NorthwestState.edu.