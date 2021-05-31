Locals earn college honors

The following local residents were recently honored by their respective university or college.

Mercy College of Ohio: Dean’s List – Claire Foor, Archbold; Kristin Stacey, Janie Starcher, Delta; Samantha Thomas, Metamora; Emily Latusek, Swanton; Honor’s List – Andrea Thatcher, Delta; Zachary Dziengelewski, Swanton; Morgan Imbrock, Phillip Kessler, Wauseon; President’s List – Jenni Davis, Delta

Cedarville University: Dean’s List – Abigail Freeman, Delta; Ty Moore, Swanton; Graduates – Ava Hoops, Wauseon, Bachelor of Arts, Special Education, Intervention Specialist; Ty Moore, Swanton, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science