SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 20

8:57 a.m., 9482 County Road H #11, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, stolen vehicle.

9:23 a.m., 12930 Arnold Hwy., Fairfield Twp., Mich., suspicious activity.

12:06 p.m., County Road 12 at County Road M, Pike Twp., injury accident.

1:18 p.m., 4454 County Road N, Amboy Twp., scam.

2:10 p.m., 7846 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:12 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

6:13 p.m., 2573 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

7:02 p.m., 24620 County Road A, German Twp., reckless operation.

Friday, May 21

4:17 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

4:28 a.m., County Road 16-3 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

10:33 a.m., 6946 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

12:17 p.m., 3316 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

12:49 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Local Schools, larceny.

1:16 p.m., 738 Ottokee St., Wauseon, civil process.

2:14 p.m., 15109 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., traffic offense.

2:42 p.m., 7687 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:53 p.m., 14900 County Road H, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

7:28 p.m., 10587 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

9:50 p.m., 433 N. Main St., Swanton, domestic trouble.

9:52 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #79, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, harassment.

Saturday, May 22

12:01 p.m., 104 1/2 E. Main St., Fayette, domestic trouble.

4:15 p.m., 264 Maple St., Metamora, civil matter.

8:14 p.m., County Road E at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:08 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., scam.

Sunday, May 23

1:20 p.m., 12607 County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

4:16 p.m., County Road N at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:17 p.m., 4531 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

5:18 p.m., 318 W. Main St. Unit C, Metamora, larceny.

5:45 p.m., 13830 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

5:52 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #9, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, domestic violence.

8:30 p.m., 8535 County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:26 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

Monday, May 24

1:27 a.m., 1641 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., burglary in progress.

6:58 a.m., County Road 5-2 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

10:22 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Job and Family Services, assist other unit.

10:49 a.m., 4549 County Road E #12, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

11:34 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

12:04 p.m., 11448 County Road F, York Twp., keep the peace.

12:59 p.m., 3320 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

2:38 p.m., 1902 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., scam.

3:15 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, larceny reported.

5:49 p.m., 26381 County Road T, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:36 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., suspicious person.

7:18 p.m., 6619 S. Fulton Lucas Road, Swanton, assist other unit.

7:59 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, civil matter.

9:12 p.m., 14400 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Tractor Supply Co., burglary.

9:15 p.m., 4820 County Road 20, German Twp., check on welfare.

10:41 p.m., 18118 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

11:09 p.m., 142 Main St., Pettisville, traffic offense.

11:19 p.m., 206 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

Tuesday, May 25

1:15 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.

3:33 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:33 a.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, assist other unit.

1:37 p.m., 11106 U.S. 20A, York Twp., Countryside Animal Clinic, forgery.

3:34 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, accident with property damage.

4:47 p.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, civil matter.

5:16 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, suicidal threats.

7:59 p.m., County Road D at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

8:04 p.m., County Road MN at Wallace Lake Road, Gorham Twp., domestic trouble.

8:11 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.

8:23 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:45 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., injury accident.

9:48 p.m., 200 S. Maple St., Fayette, suicidal threats.

10:24 p.m., 2013 Simon Ave., Amboy Twp., neighbor trouble.

Wednesday, May 26

2:25 a.m., 212 Marshall St., Wauseon, unwanted subject.

3:37 a.m., 127 N. Franklin St., Wauseon, domestic violence.

7:47 a.m., 13885 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., suicidal threats.

9:22 a.m., 14865 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., traffic offense.

12:28 p.m., County Road E at State Highway 109, York Twp., traffic offense.

2:52 p.m., 129 W. Morenci St., Lyons, check on welfare.

3:40 p.m., 604 Cherry St., Wauseon, larceny.

5:22 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

6:47 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, civil matter.

6:51 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:53 p.m., 9250 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:47 p.m., County Road U at County Road 2, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.