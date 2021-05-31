SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 20
8:57 a.m., 9482 County Road H #11, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, stolen vehicle.
9:23 a.m., 12930 Arnold Hwy., Fairfield Twp., Mich., suspicious activity.
12:06 p.m., County Road 12 at County Road M, Pike Twp., injury accident.
1:18 p.m., 4454 County Road N, Amboy Twp., scam.
2:10 p.m., 7846 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
6:12 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.
6:13 p.m., 2573 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.
7:02 p.m., 24620 County Road A, German Twp., reckless operation.
Friday, May 21
4:17 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.
4:28 a.m., County Road 16-3 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.
10:33 a.m., 6946 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
12:17 p.m., 3316 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
12:49 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Local Schools, larceny.
1:16 p.m., 738 Ottokee St., Wauseon, civil process.
2:14 p.m., 15109 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., traffic offense.
2:42 p.m., 7687 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
4:53 p.m., 14900 County Road H, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.
7:28 p.m., 10587 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.
9:50 p.m., 433 N. Main St., Swanton, domestic trouble.
9:52 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #79, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, harassment.
Saturday, May 22
12:01 p.m., 104 1/2 E. Main St., Fayette, domestic trouble.
4:15 p.m., 264 Maple St., Metamora, civil matter.
8:14 p.m., County Road E at County Road 11, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:08 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., scam.
Sunday, May 23
1:20 p.m., 12607 County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious person.
4:16 p.m., County Road N at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
4:17 p.m., 4531 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.
5:18 p.m., 318 W. Main St. Unit C, Metamora, larceny.
5:45 p.m., 13830 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
5:52 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #9, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, domestic violence.
8:30 p.m., 8535 County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
9:26 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.
Monday, May 24
1:27 a.m., 1641 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., burglary in progress.
6:58 a.m., County Road 5-2 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., animal call.
10:22 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Job and Family Services, assist other unit.
10:49 a.m., 4549 County Road E #12, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
11:34 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
12:04 p.m., 11448 County Road F, York Twp., keep the peace.
12:59 p.m., 3320 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.
2:38 p.m., 1902 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., scam.
3:15 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, larceny reported.
5:49 p.m., 26381 County Road T, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.
6:36 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., suspicious person.
7:18 p.m., 6619 S. Fulton Lucas Road, Swanton, assist other unit.
7:59 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, civil matter.
9:12 p.m., 14400 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Tractor Supply Co., burglary.
9:15 p.m., 4820 County Road 20, German Twp., check on welfare.
10:41 p.m., 18118 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.
11:09 p.m., 142 Main St., Pettisville, traffic offense.
11:19 p.m., 206 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.
Tuesday, May 25
1:15 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, suspicious vehicle.
3:33 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
11:33 a.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrison Lake State Park, assist other unit.
1:37 p.m., 11106 U.S. 20A, York Twp., Countryside Animal Clinic, forgery.
3:34 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, accident with property damage.
4:47 p.m., 450 E. Main St., Metamora, civil matter.
5:16 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, suicidal threats.
7:59 p.m., County Road D at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.
8:04 p.m., County Road MN at Wallace Lake Road, Gorham Twp., domestic trouble.
8:11 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.
8:23 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:45 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., injury accident.
9:48 p.m., 200 S. Maple St., Fayette, suicidal threats.
10:24 p.m., 2013 Simon Ave., Amboy Twp., neighbor trouble.
Wednesday, May 26
2:25 a.m., 212 Marshall St., Wauseon, unwanted subject.
3:37 a.m., 127 N. Franklin St., Wauseon, domestic violence.
7:47 a.m., 13885 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., suicidal threats.
9:22 a.m., 14865 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., traffic offense.
12:28 p.m., County Road E at State Highway 109, York Twp., traffic offense.
2:52 p.m., 129 W. Morenci St., Lyons, check on welfare.
3:40 p.m., 604 Cherry St., Wauseon, larceny.
5:22 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., check on welfare.
6:47 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, civil matter.
6:51 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
10:53 p.m., 9250 County Road 9-2, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.
11:47 p.m., County Road U at County Road 2, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.