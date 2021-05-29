Wauseon High School held commencement exercises are Sunday. Pictured above are the Class of 2021 valedictorians. They are, from left, back row: Hunter Nofziger, Tyson Britsch, Mykah Garrison, Noah Becker and front row: Emily Parker and Chelsie Raabe. Look for more on Wauseon’s graduation at fcnews.org and the next issue.

