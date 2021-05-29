The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently hosted its 11th annual Green Carpet Event in a partially in-person, partially virtual format. All proceeds raised from the event will go directly to student scholarships. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2021 “Making a Difference Awards,” created by the NSCC Foundation as a way to recognize and celebrate individuals, businesses, and organizations in the six-county area committed to improving their communities. Pictured are this year’s recipients – center- Terry Henricks of Ford and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; right, Roy Norman, Farm Bureau of Fulton, Henry, Williams and Defiance counties; and left, Dan Yahraus of Bryan, Ohio, Chamber of Commerce. The Green Carpet Event and the Making a Difference Awards celebrate hard work, community support and giving,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Director of Development. A special recap program of the NSCC Green Carpet Event is available at YouTube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC, and will also be aired regionally on TV26.

