Public Health Advisory System cancelled

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud on Thursday announced the cancellation, effective immediately, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The statewide alert system launched in July 2020 to assess the degree of COVID-19 spread by county and provide data to help guide individuals, businesses, schools, communities, local governments, and others in their response and actions during the pandemic.

As cases decline and vaccinations increase, this data is no longer the best measure of Ohio’s current status, according to state officials.

The Ohio Department of Health will continue to share COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, current trends, key metrics, and vaccination data daily at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The last county map showing the incidence levels was published on May 20.

• The first of five Vax-A-Million winners was announced Wednesday. Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County won the first $1 million prize.

Joseph Costello from Englewood in Montgomery County won the first student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

The winners were selected in the drawing conducted by the Ohio Lottery and overseen by the Ohio Auditor of State on Monday, May 24.

“We’re excited that this has inspired so many Ohioans to get vaccinated, and we’re thrilled to announce the winners of the first round of drawings,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

There were 2,758,470 Ohioans entered in the drawing to win $1 million prize, and 104,386 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered to the drawing for a college scholarship.

With more than 5.1 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing. In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present proof of vaccination.

Winners will be announced each Wednesday, at approximately 7:29 p.m., for five weeks. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is a public outreach campaign and initiative to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 4,302 as of Thursday, according to the Fulton County Department of Health.

There was one death reported over the last week, bringing the total to 71. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 4, to 245, as of Thursday.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 16,412 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 39.69% of the population, with 35.08% having completed the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 44.16% have received at least one dose, with 49.81% in Wood County, 43.08% in Henry County, 35.06% in Williams County, and 38.25% in Defiance County.

Overall, 44.9% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-9.jpg DeWine https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Mike-DeWine-Headshot-2.jpg DeWine

First Vax-A-Million winner announced