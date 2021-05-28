FCCC honors departing seniors

Four hundred seniors were awarded certificates along with other student achievements and Career Passports marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 52nd annual Recognition Day Ceremony, which was held virtually. Career and Technical Education Director Rick Bachman presided over the ceremony. Senior speakers were Bailey Dohm of Hicksville and Zacary Sparks of Edon. Fifty-one students were named Outstanding Seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs and presented with award plaques by their department supervisors. Awards and scholarship monies of over $410,000 to be used to further students’ education at community colleges and universities were also awarded. Fulton County students included – front, from left – Shawn McCullough of Delta, Emily Hines of Archbold, Laila Perez of Archbold, Madison Ann Lipinski of Delta, Dillon Hayward of Wauseon – back, from left – Brenden Strauss of Delta, Harley Schwarz of Evergreen, Luke Strayer of Evergreen, Christian Campos of Wauseon, and Ethan Pollock of Archbold.

Four hundred seniors were awarded certificates along with other student achievements and Career Passports marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 52nd annual Recognition Day Ceremony, which was held virtually. Career and Technical Education Director Rick Bachman presided over the ceremony. Senior speakers were Bailey Dohm of Hicksville and Zacary Sparks of Edon. Fifty-one students were named Outstanding Seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs and presented with award plaques by their department supervisors. Awards and scholarship monies of over $410,000 to be used to further students’ education at community colleges and universities were also awarded. Fulton County students included – front, from left – Shawn McCullough of Delta, Emily Hines of Archbold, Laila Perez of Archbold, Madison Ann Lipinski of Delta, Dillon Hayward of Wauseon – back, from left – Brenden Strauss of Delta, Harley Schwarz of Evergreen, Luke Strayer of Evergreen, Christian Campos of Wauseon, and Ethan Pollock of Archbold. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_2021-outstanding-seniors-fulton.jpg Four hundred seniors were awarded certificates along with other student achievements and Career Passports marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 52nd annual Recognition Day Ceremony, which was held virtually. Career and Technical Education Director Rick Bachman presided over the ceremony. Senior speakers were Bailey Dohm of Hicksville and Zacary Sparks of Edon. Fifty-one students were named Outstanding Seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs and presented with award plaques by their department supervisors. Awards and scholarship monies of over $410,000 to be used to further students’ education at community colleges and universities were also awarded. Fulton County students included – front, from left – Shawn McCullough of Delta, Emily Hines of Archbold, Laila Perez of Archbold, Madison Ann Lipinski of Delta, Dillon Hayward of Wauseon – back, from left – Brenden Strauss of Delta, Harley Schwarz of Evergreen, Luke Strayer of Evergreen, Christian Campos of Wauseon, and Ethan Pollock of Archbold. Photo provided