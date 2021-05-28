WHS seniors awarded Ives scholarships

The Ives College Scholarship Fund awarded $21,000 in scholarships on May 10. Receiving $1,000 Ives scholarships were Layton Willson, Braden Vernot, John Shema, Lance Rupp, Chelsie Raabe, Connar Penrod, Emily Parker, Hunter Nofziger, Mykah Garrison, Darren Dong, Easton Delgado, Kolton DeGroff, Josephine Callan, Caden Case, Jettie Burget, Tyson Britsch, Noah Becker, Elizabeth Baker and Payton Albright.

The Elizabeth Edgar Dawson Music Scholarship was awarded to Noah Harmon. It is an $8,000 scholarship with $2,000 paid each year.

The Ives College Fund was instituted in 1922 by the Civic League Organization, a group of women who sponsored community parties to raise funds for charity work. The Fund was named in honor of Charles J. Ives, a former local businessman, who had organized the Ives Brotherhood of Boys, forerunner of the present Boy Scout Organization in Wauseon. It is the oldest scholarship fund in Wauseon and awards scholarships annually to Wauseon High School seniors.

Donations and memorials are accepted at any time. Individuals, organizations and businesses may contact Gloria Gunn, Treasurer, at 567-454-0994 or Pam Baltzy, Chairman, at 419-335-1531 to contribute to the Fund or for further information.