The students at Four County Career Center’s Early Childhood Education class in Archbold recently held Preschool Graduation for children enrolled during the 2020-21 school year. The children performed favorite songs and fingerplays learned throughout the school year for parents in attendance. Pictured, from left, are Benjamin Norden of Napoleon, Rollie Bostater of Delta, Molly Rohda of Liberty Center, Josephine Berteau of Bryan, Owen Nofziger of Wauseon, and Camila Zetter of Whitehouse. Supervising the students is Susan Myers, instructor, and Katelyn Metz and Jennifer Hutchison, preschool aides.

