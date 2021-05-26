Delta American Legion hosts Memorial Day event

The Delta American Legion Post will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Green Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Don Krieger will be the featured speaker. Raised in Delta, he entered military service in 1968 and joined the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam as an infantry medic.

Krieger was wounded at Firebase Airborne in the early stages of the battle for Hamburger Hill. He spent seven months hospitalized at Walter Reed Army Medical Center before being released from active duty.

A parade at 9:30 a.m. will precede Delta’s Memorial Day event. The parade route is from the corner of Main and Wood streets to the cemetery. All are invited to participate.

Other joining in the ceremony include the American Legion Color Guard and S.A.L. Firing Squad; the Delta High School Band; Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Brownie Scouts; the Delta Eagles and Auxiliary; and the Delta Community Fire Department.

In case of rain there will be no parade. There will, however, be a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at the Delta American Legion at State Highway 109 and County Road F.