SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 13

9:13 a.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, check on welfare.

6:22 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, scam.

8:28 p.m., 20200 County Road J, Franklin Twp., check on welfare.

9:12 p.m., 8670 County Road M, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:39 p.m., 6358 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

10:43 p.m., 14206 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:20 p.m., 17034 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Friday, May 14

2:12 a.m., 6827 County Road 1-1, Swanton, Buttonbush Metropark, suspicious vehicle.

6:35 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., road blocked.

9:15 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

2:49 p.m., W. Main Street at S. Fayette Street, Fayette, assist other unit.

6:34 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 York Twp., domestic violence.

6:36 p.m., 372 Main St., Tedrow, suspicious activity.

9:05 p.m., 4726 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Saturday, May 15

2:12 p.m., 8483 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., Delta Raceway, domestic trouble.

2:39 p.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:39 p.m., 15112 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

5:32 p.m., County Road N at County Road 26, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

5:36 p.m., 7400 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., New Heights Gymnastics LLC, injury accident.

6:50 p.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Days Inn, accident with property damage.

6:55 p.m., County Road 6-3 at County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

9:07 p.m., 15544 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

9:56 p.m., 8483 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., Delta Raceway, 911 hang-up.

10:02 p.m., County Road M at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:47 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 911 hang-up.

11:36 p.m., County Road N at State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp. suspicious vehicle.

11:39 p.m., 5617 County Road 22, German Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, May 16

12:29 a.m., 11229 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

1:21 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:24 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.

3:30 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.

1 p.m., 213 S. Defiance St., Archbold, civil process.

2:06 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road M, Fulton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

9:28 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

9:56 p.m., 14900 County Road H #96, Dover Twp., harassment.

Monday, May 17

7:14 a.m., 10251 County Road 17, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:32 a.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, Pettisville Local Schools, juveniles.

12:51 p.m., 3025 Woodside Drive, Swancreek Twp., scam.

5:21 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., mental issue.

5:56 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

7:56 p.m., 11448 County Road F, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Tuesday, May 18

8:11 a.m., County Road 7-1 at County Road L, Pike Twp., animal call.

9:57 a.m., 5342 County Road S, Amboy Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

3:31 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #23, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

6:54 p.m., 3813 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Ace Driving Range, larceny.

10:36 p.m., 14065 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.

Wednesday, May 19

5:34 a.m., County Road F at County Road 9, York Twp., accident with property damage.

7:52 a.m., 8535 County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:29 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

10:49 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

12:18 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #50, Wauseon, civil process.

12:48 p.m., 738 Ottokee St., Wauseon, civil process.

3:29 p.m., 5304 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., scam.

6:05 p.m., 11430 County Road RS, Royalton Twp., suicidal threats.

7:35 p.m., 113 Lincoln St., Lyons, domestic trouble.

8:24 p.m., 13348 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

8:25 p.m., 2655 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

8:55 p.m., 13962 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, suspicious person.

9:52 p.m., County Road 10 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, York Twp., suspicious activity.

11:31 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road T, Royalton Twp., injury accident.