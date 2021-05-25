Traffic blitz nets 13 citations

Thirteen citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted May 1-2 and May 15-16 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Citations were issued for 11 speed violations, 1 operating a vehicle while intoxicated over 21 violation, and 1 driving under suspension violation. Deputies made 37 traffic stops and also issued 25 warnings. Charges were also filed on a motorist for endangering children.

Traffic blitzes are paid for from a grant the sheriff’s office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.