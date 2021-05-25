Fulton County Commissioners accept Governor’s Cup Award

The Fulton County Commissioners accepted the 2020 Governor’s Cup Award Thursday. It was awarded by JobsOhio and RGP to Fulton County for helping make the Toledo region the first place Tier II Metro in the United States, and was presented by Matt Gilroy, Executive Director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.

Toledo was awarded the 2020 Governor’s Cup Award in March. This award is annual and recognizes cities and states for the amount of economic growth in their community. Ohio won the Governor’s Cup for development projects per capita. Toledo won the Governor’s cup for economic development projects in mid-sized cities.

Fulton County submitted 9 of the 52 projects that brought this award to Toledo.