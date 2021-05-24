Fulton County now among 17 Level 3 Alert counties

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County stayed at Alert Level 3 in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System update on Thursday.

It remains at a high incidence level for COVID-19, but has nearly dropped below the threshold. The most recent case rate is down from 147.2 per 100,000 to 104.4.

The county still has two of seven indicators met: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County remained at Alert Level 3 and is no longer among the top three highest case rates in the state, dropping to ninth.

It had three indicators met. They are new cases per capita, outpatient visit increase, and proportion of non-congregate cases. Cases per capita and outpatients visits have both been decreasing recently.

The case rate per 100,000 in the county dropped from 191.9 to 134.2.

Henry, Williams and Wood counties are all at Level 2. Statewide, 17 of the 88 counties are at Level 3, with the rest lower.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 4,296 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There one death reported over the last week, bringing the total to 70. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 2, to 241 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 40 confirmed active cases, four more than the previous week.

Lucas County has had 42,843 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 844 deaths reported in the county.

There were 1,097,300 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 58,590 hospitalizations and 8,054 intensive care unit admissions related to the virus.

There have been 19,709 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 16,412 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 38.96% of the population, with 34.58% having completed the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 43.63% have received at least one dose, with 49.33% in Wood County, 42.67% in Henry County, 34.41% in Williams County, and 37.83% in Defiance County.

Overall, 44.23% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

• A COVID vaccine clinic will be held Tuesday at Evergreen High School. It will be in the gymnasium from 3:15-6 p.m.

Anyone 12 years or older can receive the vaccine. Parental consent is required for those under 18.

Visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com to schedule a shot. Contact the Fulton County Health Department at 419-337-0915 with any questions.

• Governor Mike DeWine’s office reported that the Ohio Vax-A-Million campaign has helped drive a 28% increase in vaccination rates since May 13 among those 16 and older.

• The Toledo-Northwest Ohio Food Bank will hold a contactless food drive on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Swanton Public Library. Register by calling 419-242-5000.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

