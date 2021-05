College honors received

The following local residents have been honored by their respective university or college.

Capital University: President’s List – Zach Basselman, Wauseon; Nate Hartzler, Pettisville; Payton Moyer, Archbold; Provost’s List – Erin Mazurowski, Delta.

Eastern Mennonite University: Dean’s List – Liz Miller, Archbold; Jake Myers, Archbold.

University of Findlay: Graduates – Lynnsey Crouch, Wauseon, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Jeremy Lerma, Archbold, Bachelor of Science in Business Management; Sara Rodriguez Puentes, Delta, Master of Science in Environmental, Safety and Health Management; Lindsay Watson, Swanton, Master of Business Administration.

Trine University: President’s List – Amanda Baker, Delta; Jonah Blanchard, Wauseon; Alexa Kessler, Metamora; Aaron King, Wauseon; Travis Mersing, Swanton; Eric Parker, Wauseon; Chandler Ruetz, Swanton; Tyler Smith, Wauseon; Hunter Thourot, Wauseon; Augustus Tipping, Metamora; Dean’s List – Adam Dumas, Swanton.

Southern New Hampshire University: President’s List – Peyton Miller; Wauseon; Shelby Witt, Delta.

Goshen College: Graduate – Gabriel Beck, Archbold, cum laude, Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Secondary Education; Dean’s List – Denver Beck, Archbold; Gabriel Beck, Pettisville; Landon Roth, Pettisville; Benjamin Zimmerman, Archbold.