Defiance College grads listed

One hundred and two graduates were awarded diplomas during Defiance College’s 2021 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8.

Also recognized during the ceremony were Pilgrim Medal recipients Duane C. Hocking, a professor emerita of Defiance College, and graduating senior Hayden Clingaman, Stryker. The Pilgrim Medal is the highest honor awarded by the college and recognizes specific traits in awardees: reliance in self, pride in work, courage in conscience, strength in education, and faith in God.

Delivering the commencement address was Dr. Holli Seabury, a 1997 and 1998 alumna of Defiance College. She is the executive director of the Delta Dental Foundation.

Hayden Clingaman, Stryker, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.

Students from Fulton County receiving diplomas were:

Bachelor of Arts: Benjamin Bucklew, Archbold

Bachelor of Science: Aaliyah Blanchard, Delta, summa cum laude; Marisa Lantz, Delta; Noah Blosser, Wauseon, magna cum laude