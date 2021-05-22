FCCC students earn bronze

Six students from Four County Career Center in Archbold received bronze medals in the virtual 2021 Skills USA State Championships for placing third in the State of Ohio in their skill competition. They are – from left – Olivia Philpot of Napoleon, Harley Schwarz of Evergreen, Breanna Schaub of Evergreen, Shawn McCullough of Delta, Laila Perez of Archbold, and Jasper Purcell of Napoleon. The Skills Ohio Championships consists of over 100 career, technical and leadership contests. Participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of career and technical training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges. FCCC Skills USA Lead Advisor is Krista Whetro.

