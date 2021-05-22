Wauseon school board packs full agenda

The following action was taken during Monday’s meeting of the Wauseon Board of Education:

Donations approved: $100 from Velma Horst, $120 from Harlen and Luann Goertzen, boxes of treats from the Knights of Columbus, summer activity bags from Mallorie Hannon, personal wellness kits from Wauseon FFA, and $55 from Wauseon Lions Club, respectively, to the elementary school food pantry; $466 from Tomahawk Trot and $325 from Joe and Jen Allen, respectively, to school district athletics for a pole vault pole; $200 each, respectively, from the VFW to the Class of 2021 and 2022; $50 from Carolyn Short for the Joe Sevenich Step on the Starter Scholarship; $1,599 and $360.85 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for softball uniforms and NWOAL plaques, respectively; $250 from Project Hope to the school district’s Spanish Honor Society for mentors; screen prep material, technical assistance, and time from Nick Tule/The Sports Place at ACE for the Art 4 classroom.

Motions approved included: Chelsea McCullough receiving a WHS diploma after successful completion of all state and local requirements through the ODE 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program; purchase property/fleet, liability/excess liability insurance from Hylant Administrative Services of Toledo DBA Ohio School Plan, effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 at a total cost of $68,893; allow Parents Supporting Schools, Wauseon After-Prom Committee, Wauseon Athletic Boosters, and Wauseon Music Boosters to purchase liability coverage under the school program $70 per group; adopt the Fiscal Year 21 permanent appropriations; approve modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year 21 Certificate of Estimated Resources; transfer 2017 Refunded Bond to 2014 Refunded Bond – $490,649.09, and General Fund to Athletics – $100,000; create Budget Set-A-Side Fund for construction of a press box at girls softball field and for the construction of a bus garage, totaling $672,706.85; approve Fiscal Year 2021 May five-year forecast.

Approved personnel matters included: the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list; three-year administrative contracts effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024 for Matt Hutchinson, athletic administrator; Michelle Leatherman, Director of Instructional Services, Timothy McQuade, school psychologist, Blake Young, primary school principal; a one-year administrative contract to Sonia Jacobs as district COVID-19 coordinator; the resignations of Elizabeth Davis as district ELL coordinator, Carrie Jeffries as elementary school intervention specialist, Anna Vogelgesang as elementary school music teacher, Molly Pfund as elementary school secretarial assistant, and Lisa Rupp as substitute bus driver; one-year limited certificated teaching contracts to Cassandra Plageman as primary school preschool teacher, Hayley Callahan as preschool itinerant teacher, and Alyssa Ruffier as speech language pathologist – each pending a background check; the transfer of Brittani Gerken from elementary school intervention specialist to cross-categorical intervention specialist; Nancy Badenhop as primary school sweeper; McKayla Petti from primary school teacher aide to preschool teacher aide; Linda Piasecki from middle school teacher aide to primary school teacher aide; Stacie Duncan from full-time bus driver; limited outside supplemental contract to Matt Mennetti as head boys golf coach; Nik Encalado as varsity volleyball coach; Isaac Jefferes as ninth grade football coach; the resignation of Tracy Elson as varsity assistant boys soccer coach and implementation as volunteer soccer coach

One-year limited outside supplemental contracts were approved for Tristan Barajas, JH wrestling coach; Tom Burkholder, diving coach; Brice Carroll, JV Girls Basketball coach; Sydney Chamberlain, varsity assistant volleyball coach; Julian Delgado, varsity assistant boys soccer coach; James Douglass, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Troy Gype, ninth grade boys basketball coach; Joe Henson, eighth grade girls basketball coach; Dylan Nicely, JH wrestling coach; Noah Parsons, eighth grade football coach; McKayla Pettit, ninth grade volleyball coach; Britanny Schroeder, varsity assistant swimming coach; Bethann Simon, eighth grade volleyball coach; David Storrer, varsity assistant boys basketball coach; Kyle Storrer, JV boys basketball coach; Tara Tedrow, seventh grade volleyball coach; Joe Torres, varsity assistant wrestling coach; Nick Tule varsity assistant wrestling coach; Michael Webster, eighth grade boys basketball coach.

Volunteer coaches include: Alan Albright, volunteer assistant JH wrestling coach; Tucker Armstrong, volunteer assistant wrestling coach; Pat Carr, volunteer girls bowling coach; Matt Lane, volunteer assistant football coach; Saul Triana, volunteer assistant football coach; Dave Wyper, volunteer assistant wrestling coach; Myra Suarez, volunteer assistant girls soccer coach.

The following OHSAA Tournament Workers were approved, retroactive to May 14, 2021, and effective May 21, 2021: Shelly Borton, Mark Britsch, Matt Hutchinson, Ashley Oyer, Santana Villarreal.

Board members also approved the following motions: grant early completion and inclusion in the Class of 2021 ceremony for Breanna Coleman-David; approve a service agreement between the school district and the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2021-22 school year; approve Board of Education/Governing Board resolution authorizing 2021-22 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association; suspend Policy #0147, compensation.

