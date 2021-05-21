NSCC holds 2021 spring commencement

Northwest State Community College in Archbold celebrated the 2021 graduating class at its spring commencement ceremony this past weekend, with an open-air celebration on the Archbold Campus.

The ceremony recognized 190 graduates who completed an Associate degree or certificate program with NSCC during fall, spring or summer term, comprising a total of 202 awards (168 associate degrees and 34 short-term certificates).

Five students graduated with associate degrees via College Credit Plus, before they officially graduate from high school. Lana Snider, NSCC Vice President of Enrollment Management & Student Affairs, noted that 81% of the graduating class lives in the six-county service area of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert, and Williams counties. Snider also noted the students earning various honor society awards – 24 graduates are Phi Theta Kappa, 20 graduates are Alpha Delta Nu (nursing), and one graduate is Kappa Beta Delta (business).

Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC president, applauded the graduates, noting: “I commend you for your dedication and persistence that have led to this remarkable achievement. You balanced work, family, and other obligations in order to complete your education.” Hernandez then invited Lucia Myers and Sam Raby to the podium to accept their President’s Outstanding Student Awards.

John Wilson delivered the keynote address to the audience. Wilson graduated from The Ohio State University with an Agriculture Education degree, has proudly served in the Ohio National Guard, rising to First Lieutenant, and is also a former Director of Student Services with Northwest Technical College – now NSCC – having served in some capacity with the college since its inception. “As you walk across this stage to get your diploma, horizons unlimited await you. What are you going to do with it?” Wilson said. Wilson concluded his speech with words of hope and comfort for the graduates.

Lucia Myers was selected to be the student speaker of commencement. Myers is a former high school dropout, but knew education would help her serve as a good role model for her children. After earning her GED through the Aspire program, she began attending NSCC.

Myers noted, “I always loved helping people, but I couldn’t help anyone if I couldn’t help myself first. Northwest State Community College helped me refine my skills and talent to develop myself into a good role model and to start my academic journey. It is my foundation.”

