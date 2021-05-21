Longtime orthodontics business relocating

A decades-old Wauseon orthodontics practice is getting an upgrade as it moves closer to its clientele and related businesses.

The offices of David R. Behringer DDS and Jon Eckhardt DDS will relocate from their current rental space at 1115 N. Shoop Ave. to the former State Bank building at 515 Parkview St., just down the street from Wauseon High School. Dr. Behringer said the move will allow business to grow and place it within close proximity to both dental and oral surgeon practices.

“We’ve kind of outgrown our facility,” he said of the North Shoop Avenue location. “We want to own and remodel, and enhance our equipment. We want to upgrade.”

Work has already begun on the building including the removal of the former bank’s drive through overhang.

The building and accompanying property were purchased by the practice’s Defiance-based parent company Bracez, Inc. for a total of $250,000. The roughly 3,800 square building will be fitted with a new roof, ceilings, and heating and air, along with enhanced orthodontia equipment, dental chairs and a sanitization/filtration process, at a cost of over $500,000.

“We want to own and remodel and enhance our equipment,” Dr Behringer said. “It will be an ability to grow more.”

The upgraded practice will be called Smiles of Ohio, and will include the newest staff addition, Dr. Jon Potocki, joining Dr. Behringer and Dr. Jon Eckardt.

Plans are also underway to eventually expand days of operation from Tuesdays and Thursdays and every third Wednesday. Dr. Behringer said the project currently has no time table for completion.

The State Bank building was purchased late last year, when the bank relocated to 1130 N. Shoop Ave. Over the past several years the orthodontists have also upgraded their Bryan and Defiance offices in size and technology capabilities “just to be able to give a more comprehensive patient experience.”

The move closer to the city schools and related businesses will also allow for visualization and proximity to the schools to be more convenient, Dr. Behringer said. “We’ve constantly kept up with the latest technologies to advance our patients treatments, from comfort, predictability, and time.“

The family business was started in 1963.

The former State Bank building at 515 Parkview St. in Wauseon will undergo $500,000 in upgrades as it becomes Smiles of Ohio. David R. Behringer DDS, Jon Eckhardt DDS, and Jon Potocki DDS, will move from their N. Shoop Avenue location to Parkview Street.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

