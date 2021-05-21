Council, trustees hold annual joint meeting

It was a light agenda and a sometimes light-hearted atmosphere during the Wauseon City Council meeting held Monday.

The meeting began by convening a traditional May meeting held jointly between Council members and Clinton Township trustees. Both entities were missing a member: Council President Shane Chamberlin had an excused absence and Trustee Rick Frey was handling other business.

The only item on the joint agenda was the appointment of Bob Krumm to the Wauseon Union Cemetery Board for a term running Jan. 2, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2025. Krumm was previously appointed to the board to fill the unexpired term of the late Judge James Barber.

Following that meeting, Mayor Kathy Huner read a statement proclaiming May 16-22 EMS Week to honor those public servants.

“Whereas, it is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical service providers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week,” Huner stated. “I encourage the community to observe this week in appropriate programs, ceremonies, and actions.”

During a Park Board review Harold Stickley reported the surface of the city walking trail adjacent to Homecoming Park and a parking lot in the park will be sealed. Stickley also said Eagle Scout Matthew Schroeder built a bicycle rack in the park as part of a project.

He and Public Services Director Keith Torbet jointly reported progress on the expansion of a food shack at the community pool. The shack is being expanded so it may provide hot food items. Torbet said a final interior part is in the process of delivery, and may be installed in time for the pool’s opening date May 28.

A championship swimming meet will be held at the pool July 16-18, closing the pool to the public.

In new business, Huner announced that all city permits to sell alcoholic beverages expire July 1. She said every permit holder must file for a renewal application.

Huner also announced that Skye Cinema, 455 Airport Hwy., has applied for a D5 liquor license.

Law Director Tom McWatters III advised Council of its ability to object to any renewal permit.

In department reports from last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the department is working on the EMS contracts.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet reported backstops at the city T-Ball field fell over the winter and will be repaired.

He said the city is having issues with people ignoring the catch-and-release policy at Rotary Park Pond. Signs will be placed regarding that policy.

“You can’t keep what you catch at Rotary pond. You have to put them back,” Torbet said.

He also said the city’s cost of the Ohio Department of Transportation paving project for South Shoop Avenue will be approximately $155,000.

The mayor ended the meeting with a shout-out to student members of the Wauseon Beautification Team, who spent a recent Friday and Saturday planting flowers and hanging baskets in the downtown area.

“It’s kind of neat to see our high school and young kids get active showing community support,” Huner said.

Council entered into executive session to discuss purchase or sale of property and personnel matters involving public employees or official’s compensation. No action was taken.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

