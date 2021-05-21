Antique cars roll into Sauder Village

Sauder Village will celebrate the automobiles of days gone by on Saturday, May 22 with a special gathering of antique cars in the Historic Village.

“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage cars with others,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “Again this year, guests will enjoy viewing a variety of production cars from Ford, Chevrolet, REO, Willys, Hudson, Buick, DeSoto, and Dodge on our 1920s Main Street and the Village Green.”

The automobiles on display at Sauder Village will be from a much earlier time period than some events, since cars are required to be older than 1942, with some even dating back to the early 1900s. Some cars already pre-registered for the gathering include a 1918 Model T Touring, 1924 Overland Roadster Truck, 1930 Ford Tudor Sedan, and a 1941 Hudson Super Six.

Throughout the day guests will be able to look at the cars and visit with car owners, with appropriate social distancing in place. Late in the afternoon guests can watch a traditional parade of cars down the new 1920s Main Street. The Rich Auto Dealership and Gas Station at the 1920s Main Street will be another popular spot to visit. This reconstructed building highlights the sale and repair of the automobile, one of the most iconic inventions of the 20th century.

In addition to the display of antique cars, there will also be a band performing in the Gazebo at the 1920s Main Street starting at 10:30 a.m.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. Throughout May, the Historic Village is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For details, call 800-590-9755 or visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org.

Sauder Village in Archbold will showcase antique cars on Saturday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_20200801_112245.jpg Sauder Village in Archbold will showcase antique cars on Saturday.