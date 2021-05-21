Firecracker 5 benefits Wauseon fireworks

A 5K will be held next week to benefit the Wauseon Independence Day fireworks display. The Firecracker 5 will be held Thursday, May 27 beginning at 5 p.m.

The entry fee is $25 for those 18 years and older and $20 for those under 18. The fee includes a dri-fit shirt and energy package. Register online at www.runsignup.com.

The race will start downtown, head to Indian Hills Trails, and then go back downtown.

For more info contact Josie or Bill at the Chamber of Commerce by calling 419-335-9966 or 419-822-7941 or by email at director@wauseonchamber.com.

Also, a merchant and restaurant “5” sale is planned for Monday through Thursday.