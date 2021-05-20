Commendations, presentations fill board agenda

The Wauseon Board of Education dug into a full plate Monday with an agenda of commendations, progress reports, and a long-distance bid to honor a board member’s legacy as a football coach.

The meeting opened with a motion commending Peyton Richer for her leadership as helper on a district school bus driven by Dennis Peabody. A second motion was passed to commend Noah Harman for being named state champion in his category at the 2021 Ohio Speech and Debate Association state tournament.

“Noah is truly a leader…(He) represents the district very well,” Superintendent Troy Armstrong said.

Next, Wauseon resident Brenda Thierry was presented with a high school diploma for her late father Victor Dominique. Thierry said circumstances led her father to trade school for work at a young age, which was interrupted when he entered World War II. She said he always regretted the fact he hadn’t graduated.

“My father would be very honored. He would be so proud,” Thierry said. She said the family plans to celebrate on what would have been his upcoming 100 birthday.

“It’s a great legacy he has left, and we’re honored that we can present a diploma,” Armstrong told Thierry. “We respect our veterans.”

The school board also heard from WHS graduate Bart Graf via Zoom from his Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., home. The former football player has created a petition to include the name of Larry Fruth, former football coach and a present Board of Education member, in recognition at the school district’s Harmon Field.

Recalling Fruth’s dedication to the job and the way he and other coaches “helped shape our lives and made us the men who we are today,” Graf said, “Harmon Field needs to have the name of the greatest and winningest football coach in school history next to its name somehow. That place will always be Coach Fruth Stadium to me. He took pride in that field for 24 years, and he taught us that same pride.”

Armstrong said the petition will be taken under advisement. He said records of the stadium’s past ownership stipulate that “Harmon Field” has to remain as a portion of the field’s name.

Poggemeyer Design Group Project Manager Jason Collert and Architect Sonny Hamizadeh offered an update on improvements to Wauseon Primary School. The representatives of the Bowling Green firm discussed the current potential of industry material shortages and fluctuating construction costs.

“Up to this point we haven’t heard there’s going to be any issue with that… but it seems like that’s in flux daily,” Collert told school board members.

During a lengthy presentation to board members, the Poggemeyer representatives cited deterioration of shingles and attic ventilation issues on the primary school roof. They said the availability of materials and fickle construction costs could be problematic.

The school board also received a report from Dynamix Energy Services, which was contracted to replace all HVAC equipment in the district’s primary school, set temperature controls in almost all of the district’s buildings, and to produce stage lighting for school productions.

A company spokesperson said an additional $46,000 in smaller upgrades was completed for free to enhance the total job.

Finally, the board discussed the District Equity Statement.

