Ohio no longer requires masks for vaccinated

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Ohio Department of Health this week amended its remaining health order to conform to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, which allows those who have been vaccinated to stop wearing masks. Under the CDC’s new guidance, those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance.

Ohio’s order reflects the CDC’s recommendation that everyone wear masks when in a healthcare setting, when traveling on public transportation (including airplanes), and when at a business or employer that chooses to require masks.

If a business chooses to require masking for employees and customers, that is permitted under the CDC guidance and Ohio’s order. If a business chooses not to require masks and leave that choice to customers and employees, that is also permitted in the CDC guidance and Ohio’s order.

As advised by the CDC, Ohio’s order also continues to require masking in congregate settings, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and in settings with large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, such as schools and daycare centers.

• DeWine also announced that the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing will be an opt-in program. Ohioans can register for the drawings by visiting OhioVaxaMillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Once an Ohioan enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings; it is not necessary to enter each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing.

Vaccination records will be verified for winners.

Ohioans 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Ohioans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books, to any Ohio state college or university.

• Latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show that there have now been 4,269 cases overall in Fulton County, an increase of 30 in the last week..

There have been 239 hospitalizations in the county. There have been 70 total deaths since March 2020.

Lucas County had 42,622 cases and 841 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,253 cases and 97 deaths, Williams County 3,438 cases and 77 deaths, and Henry County 2,405 cases and 67 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,092,616 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 58,167 hospitalizations and 8,001 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 19,628 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• No zip code in Fulton County had more than 10 cases over the last two weeks, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Swanton and Wauseon had the most with 10 cases each. Archbold had 8 and Fayette 5. Fayette had the highest case rate, with 182.3 cases per 100,000 people. Archbold’s rate was 121, while every other zip code was under 100.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-5.jpg