Local students place in HOSA top 10

Twenty-six students from Four County Career Center in Archbold placed in the top 10 in the 2021 HOSA – Future Health Professionals State Conference, held virtually with the theme “Unlock Your Potential.” HOSA – Future Health Professionals members from all parts of Ohio competed for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Winners from Fulton County include, from left, Emily Hines of Archbold, Annabelle Hughs of Delta, Natalee Rose of Archbold, Makenzie DeSantos of Delta, and Hailee Kanthak of Evergreen. Not pictured is Tori Johns of Archbold. The center’s HOSA – Future Health Professionals programs include Health Careers, Exercise Science and Sports Medicine, and Veterinarian Assistant. HOSA advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, and Mike Nye.

