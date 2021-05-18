Threshers returning to Fulton Co. Fairgrounds

That National Threshers Association has announced that their 76th annual reunion will be held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds June 24-27.

There is still going to be some change from previous reunions. For example, there will be no potluck dinner.

The association’s board of directors will meet May 23 to discuss current COVID-19 restrictions and how they may impact the 2021 show.

Each year, the NTA show typically showcases about 50 steam engines, in addition to hundreds of gas tractors and gas engines. Daily demonstrations include threshing, sawmill, shingle mill, veneer mill, plowing and machinery parades with covered grandstand seating for spectators.