Chicken Fest parade time, route change

Following a brief COVID-19 hiatus, the annual Delta Chicken Festival will return July 9-11, and after some consideration will include the popular parade.

Sticking with the canceled 2020 parade theme – “Roaring Twenties” – the parade will include its razzle-dazzle of years past but with the minor adjustment of being held Saturday, July 10, 10:30 a.m., rather than in it’s usual Sunday afternoon slot.

“We decided that it would be better to do it in the morning versus the afternoon, when it’s hotter for everyone,” Chairman Ashley Todd said. She said the parade faced issues of interfering with the schedules of other events.

The parade and the annual Chicken Festival soccer tournament, will, in fact, switch places. The tournament will land this year in the parade’s traditional Sunday space.

As another minor tweak, the 1-to-1 1/2-hour Chicken Festival parade will begin where it usually ends – Delta United Methodist Church. It will travel south on Wood Street, then east of Fernwood Street, moving north on Taylor Street, and ending at Delta High School. Todd said there will be no parade announcers this year, due to a shortage that didn’t allow coverage of the entire route.

She does expect the parade to include the typical number of about 15 floats, along with about 80-90 participants. And three judges will still determine the winners of first place, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100. Those prizes are sponsored by Worthington Steel.

What hasn’t been determined is whether float riders will follow another tradition and fling candy to beckoning audience members. “We haven’t heard from the county or the state on whether candy can be thrown, but at this point we’re going with yes,” Todd said. She said that could change by the parade’s date.

The deadline for parade float entries is Monday, July 5. Each individual entry must submit an entry form. The parade line-up will begin at 9 a.m.; the line-up will be ready to proceed by 10:15 a.m.

All entrants will receive an email response about three days before the parade, including their line-up number, a map of the line-up area, and further instructions.

“We had a lot of inquiries about whether we were going to have the festival at all,” Todd said. A festival committee meeting was held “but we didn’t know what mandates would be in place during that time. We just decided that things looked to be better.”

Paper parade entry forms can be mailed to Ashley Todd, 406 Palmwood St., Delta, Ohio 43515; emailed to paradechickenfestival@gmail.com.; sent by text to 419-822-1798; or submitted at tinyurl.com/34w5sw7j.

By David J. Coehrs

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

