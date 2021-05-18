County residents graduate at NSCC

The following Northwest State Community College students in Archbold graduated during the 2021 Spring-Summer Commencement ceremony held May 15.

Archbold: Jeffrey Beck, Associate of Applied Science; Emma Dowdy, AAB, Business Management (2); Jessica French, Associate of Applied Science; Ian Gericke, AAS, Mechanical Engineering; Howard Holly, Certificate One-Year; Alec Hylander, Associate of Applied Science (2); Brandon Miller, AAS, Mechanical Engineering, Less Than One-Year Certificate; Marlene Perez, Associate of Applied Business; Ryan Autumn, Associate of Applied Science; Christopher Schaub, AssocNiate of Science, Associate of Applied Science; Jillian Burns, Associate of Applied Business; Maranda Eppard, Associate of Applied Science; Maura Riley, Certificate One-Year.

Delta: Robert Arredondo, Associate of Applied Science; Isaiah Barnhart, AAB, Visual Comm-Graphic Design; Jennifer Barnhart, AAS, Early Childhood Development; Lane Heck, AAB, Accounting; Lucia Myers, Associate of Arts; Victoria Reyes, Certificate One-Year; Andrew Schindler, Certificate One-Year; Isabella Summers, Associate of Applied Science; Kaylin Twigg, AAB, Business Management.

Fayette: Devin Blosser, Associate of Applied Science; Travis Jaramillo, Fayette, Associate of Applied Business, AAB, Business Management; Madisyn Underwood, Associate of Applied Science, Associate of Technical Studies; Jaryd White, Associate of Applied Science, Less Than One-Year Certificate; Hayley Burkholder, AAB, Business Management.

Swanton: Deborah Both, AAS, Criminal Justice; Scott Reiter, AAS, CyberSecurity and Network.

Wauseon: Ashlee Beltz, AAS, Criminal Justice; Alyssa Campbell, AAS, Nursing; Katlyn DeGroff, AAB, Accounting; Erin Douglass, AAS, Nursing; Matthew Gonzales, AAB, Business Management; Nicole Harding, Certificate One-Year; Star Kessinger, Associate of Applied Science; Katherine Miller, Associate of Applied Science; Jordan Morrison, Associate of Applied Science; Ambrosia Rodriguez, AAS, Nursing; Adam Rosebrock, AAB, Business Management; Tori Roth, AAB, Accounting; Abbi Schmucker, AAS, Nursing; Stacia Sowers, Associate of Art; Susan Stone, AAB, Office Administrative Services; Audrey Thacker, AAS, Nursing; Cora Vanslyke, Associate of Applied Science; Aneesa Volkman, AAS, Nursing; Rose Witt, AAB, Office Administrative Services; Kara Conine, Associate of Arts.