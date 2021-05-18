Sheriff’s Office vehicles vandalized at Toledo Express Airport

Twenty-seven vehicles and two trailers belonging to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office were vandalized overnight Thursday into Friday, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Navarre.

The vehicles were parked on property of the Lucas County Port Authority at Toledo Express Airport. Vandalism included slashed tires, graffiti scratched into the bodies of the vehicles, broken mirrors and spotlights, and windshield wiper damage.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person or people who are responsible for the damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-245-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4921.