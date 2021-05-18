SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 6

10:19 a.m., 26801 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

11:25 a.m., 24841 County Road D, German Twp., traffic offense.

2:24 p.m., 8806 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

4:03 p.m., 6160 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:13 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.

4:19 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

5:23 p.m., County Road 1-2 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:48 p.m., 1439 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

Friday, May 7

8:26 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #123, Fulton Twp., scam.

1:14 a.m., 6237 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

11:22 a.m., County Road 17 at County Road H, Dover Twp., injury accident.

11:43 a.m., 604 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Job and Family Services, assist other unit.

12:03 p.m., 12370 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., hit-skip accident.

2:17 p.m., 2320 Whitehouse Spencer Road, Swanton Twp., miscellaneous assist.

2:19 p.m., 8806 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., harassment.

3:45 p.m., 491 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Murphy USA, K-9 Unit.

5:07 p.m., 6750 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:58 p.m., 15225 County Road M, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:10 p.m., 25243 County Road HJ, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

11:41 p.m., 12233 County Road L, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

Saturday, May 8

4:24 a.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #12, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

1:47 p.m., 6160 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

2:01 p.m., 2249 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

3:28 p.m., 14180 Airport Hwy., Swanton, Wendy’s, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

5:01 p.m., Meadow Lane at Elm Street, Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

8:32 p.m., County Road 13 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., animal call.

10:18 p.m., 12000 U.S. 20A, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Sunday, May 9

8:15 a.m., 4546 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., scam.

12:15 p.m., 17842 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

1:33 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, unwanted subject.

2:09 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, accident with property damage.

3:30 p.m., 11659 U.S. 20A, York Twp., suicidal threats.

9:33 p.m., 15500 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

Monday, May 10

11:06 a.m., 4181 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:08 p.m., 7707 County Road 12, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:03 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., animal call.

4:15 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.

5:11 p.m., 5322 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

8:00 p.m., 6907 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, May 11

5:15 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, investigate complaint.

6:40 a.m., County Road F at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:03 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

12:53 p.m., 3018 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., scam.

1:50 p.m., 4095 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

2:13 p.m., 3852 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

3:43 p.m., 13665 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., juveniles.

8:34 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, May 12

6:16 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #61, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:40 a.m., 26596 County Road E, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:59 a.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Sunoco, road blocked.

8 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

9:22 a.m., County Road F at State Highway 66, German Twp., injury accident.

11:16 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

1:39 p.m., 2100 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

2:18 p.m., 124 E. Main St., Metamora, burglary.

5:11 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., unwanted subject.

6:31 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #14, Swancreek Twp., civil process.

7:57 p.m., 2742 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

8:44 p.m., County Road H at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

11:23 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, May 13

2:18 a.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Circle K, investigate complaint.