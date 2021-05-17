Ohio governor announces early end to federal unemployment benefits

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the administration will inform the U.S. Department of Labor that Ohio intends to stop participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program on June 26, 2021.

“When the program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when the only weapon we had in fighting the virus was through social distancing, masking, and sanitization,” said DeWine. “This is no longer the case as we now have an abundant supply of vaccines.”

The FPUC program gave states funding to offer enhanced unemployment benefits, now an additional $300.

• Fulton County stayed at Alert Level 3 in Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System update on Thursday.

It remains at a high incidence level for COVID-19. The most recent case rate is down from 151.9 per 100,000 to 147.2.

The county still has two of seven indicators met: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County remained at Alert Level 3 and dropped from highest to third highest case rate in the state. It had three indicators met. They are new cases per capita, outpatient visit increase, and proportion of non-congregate cases.

The case rate per 100,000 in the county dropped from 249.1 to 191.9.

Defiance County now has the state’s highest rate at 204.8 per 100,000 people.

• Fulton County’s cases increased to 4,262 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There were no new deaths reported over the last week, and the total remains 69. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 3, to 239 as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 36 confirmed active cases, seven fewer than the previous week.

Lucas County has had 42,500 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 839 deaths reported in the county.

There were 1,090,894 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 57,977 hospitalizations and 7,979 intensive care unit admissions related to the virus.

There have been 19,528 Ohio residents reported dead from COVID-19.

• According to the Ohio Department of Health, 15,805 Fulton County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 37.52% of the population, with 33.6% having completed the vaccine.

In Lucas County, 41.81% have received at least one dose, with 47.71% in Wood County, 41.28% in Henry County, 33.39% in Williams County, and 36.49% in Defiance County.

Overall, 42.62% of Ohioans have started the vaccine.

Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634 to schedule an appointment.

