Pettisville grad Outstanding Prospective Teacher

Pettisville High School graduate Harper Nolander was named Outstanding Prospective Teacher in elementary education for her time teaching fourth grade at Lincoln Elementary School in Warsaw, Ind.

Nolander is one of five Grace College students in Indiana recently awarded for excellence in student teaching.

Each school year, the Grace College School of Education selects one or more students who demonstrate excellence in their role as student teachers. Recipients are awarded a plaque and recognition for their achievements in the classroom for elementary, secondary or special education.

“Harper exemplifies the excellence, both in and out of the classroom, of Grace College graduates,” said Dr. Cheryl Bremer, dean of the School of Education at Grace College. “We are very proud of the effort that she put into her student teaching and education,” she said.

Nolander was inspired by two of her own teachers, Jadea Wixom and Rebecca Dorosz, to become a teacher. “They both showed me what it looks like to be creative, engaging, fun, and caring teachers,” she said. “Grace College’s Department of Education did a phenomenal job of preparing me to be a teacher. We were given outstanding instruction and lots of practicum experience.”

She will join the faculty at Lincoln Elementary this fall, where she will assume her first full-time teaching position.

“I am thrilled to begin my teaching career in Warsaw at such a stand-out school. The staff is amazing, and I cannot wait to work with them all. It is my goal to love each student unconditionally and provide a memorable and impactful school year,” Nolander said.

The School of Education at Grace College teaches students professionalism, classroom instruction, planning, and management. Students also have opportunities for applied learning, P-12 classroom teaching and service projects in the community. Graduates are equipped with the skills, information and temperament to become effective educators.