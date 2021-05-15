FCCLA students earn medals

Six students from Four County Career Center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) have earned gold or silver medals at the State FCCLA Leadership Conference. Three of these students have earned the right to advance to national competition to be held virtually in June. Shown are state winners – from left – Raylynn Miler of Tinora, silver medalist, competing at Nationals; Lena Bassett of Hicksville, silver medalist; Lorelle Hetrick of Fairview, silver medalist competing at Nationals; Daisy Jack of Bryan, silver medalist competing at Nationals; Taylor Harter of Tinora, silver medalist; and Miranda Bachman of Napoleon, silver medalist. The FCCLA participants are challenged to complete a project in their area of career and technical training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national organization for high school and college students. The career center’s FCCLA lead advisors are Michele Nafziger and Kelli Alspaugh.

