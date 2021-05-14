Nominate a veteran for Ohio Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The deadline to submit nomination forms for consideration for the 2021 class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is June 1.

Now in its 28th year, the Hall of Fame recognizes those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state, and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Each year, the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame inducts up to 20 veterans based on recommendations from an Executive Committee of veterans from throughout the state and approval from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Last year, the Hall of Fame inducted the Class of 2020 in a series of individual ceremonies due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.