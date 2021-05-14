Free summer lunches slated for July

The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission will host The Summer Foods Program from July 7-29 at True North Church in Wauseon.

Children from ages 1-18 – up to age 21 with a disability – will be provided free lunches and fun activities from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the church at 850 W. Elm St. No lunch will be served July 5.

No income, identification or registration requirements are required. The lunches are sponsored by the United Way of Fulton County, NOCAC, the Ohio Department of Education, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more information, call 419-784-2150, ext. 1116 or contact rpalmer@nocac.org.