Commissioners OK Nova Steel related grant

Fulton County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the acceptance of a Community Development Block Grant to fund technical assistance for the Nova Tube and Steel plant under construction in Delta.

The $500,000 grant was awarded March 1 by the Competitive Economic Benefit Program under the auspices of the state’s CDBG program. The county made application through the Maumee Valley Planning Organization in Defiance. The technical assistance will include an environmental review, completion of all reporting, maintaining grant files, maintaining records for state and federal regulations, and conducting a pre-construction conference, among other duties.

Commissioner Jeff Rupp said one stipulation for receiving the CDBG grant was Nova Tube and Steel’s creation of 102 jobs. “Everybody is looking for people right now. All companies are looking for employees,” he said.

Construction of the steel plant has begun on County Road H, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2022.

Other resolutions approved during the brief meeting include:

• Increase and transfer funds for postage expenses;

• Award a bid for the 2021 Fulton County asphalt resurfacing project on behalf of the county’s engineer;

• An update to Title XX profile on behalf of Job and Family Services;

• A change order to L&T Painting for Fulton/Lucas water storage tank rehabilitation;

• Rescheduling a bid opening for ditch improvement;

• Purchase orders and travel requests.

The commissioners tabled a resolution Tuesday to accept the resignation of County Public Utilities Director Ziad Musallam as he irons out the terms of his retirement.

Musallam has been employed with the county for about three decades. He is expected to formally retire this summer.

The commissioners meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 13, has been canceled.

By David J. Coehrs

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

