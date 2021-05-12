Sauder Village offers Field Trip Days

The new Family Field Trip Days at Sauder Village will capture the spirit of class field trip experiences and support learning about state and local history. And families visiting the historic village May 13-14 with school-age children can experience all that Sauder Village has to offer at a special “field trip” price.

“We realize many families are still doing virtual learning or homeschooling their children, and a trip to Sauder Village is a great way to experience what they have been studying in their history books” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “Our new Family Field Trip Days will offer families the opportunity to go on a fun-filled field trip with their kids at a discounted rate. Families can just mention the Family Field Trip deal at our admissions desk to purchase $8 tickets for children ages 6-18, and $12 tickets for accompanying adults. Children five and under are free.”

Guests of all ages will enjoy visiting with historic interpreters sharing stories, demonstrations, and fun activities in the historic homes, community shops, barns, gardens, and craft shops. Guests can explore buildings on the 1920s Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the barbershop. Families can take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery and clothing stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain.

Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include exploring the Museum Building, taking a free train ride, and meeting many farm animals. Many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. Information about safety measures and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the “Know Before You Go” page of the website at www.saudervillage.org. For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org.

Sauder Village in Archbold will offer families Field Trip Days May 13-14. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_IMG_5415.jpg Sauder Village in Archbold will offer families Field Trip Days May 13-14.