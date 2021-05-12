Ohio kids 12-15 likely to be allowed Pfizer vaccine soon

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the state is ready to allow children ages 12-15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine when the CDC recommends it.

“I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to include youth ages 12-15,” DeWine said. “Following a recommendation, as soon as Wednesday, from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC, Ohio will immediately expand vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12-15 and provide appropriate guidance for parents, guardians, and vaccine providers across the state. Vaccinations are our way back to a more normal life.”

• Anyone age 16 or older can currently receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Ohio. Visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com for vaccination times. The Swanton Kroger store and some Rite Aid locations also offer vaccinations.

• The Fulton County Health Department reported 8 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 15 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 4,239 cases overall.

The Monday number also includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

There one new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 237. There have been 69 total deaths since March 2020.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 2,282 females and 1,903 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 42,225 cases and 836 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 4,210 cases and 97 deaths, Williams County 3,402 cases and 75 deaths, and Henry County 2,693 cases and 66 deaths.

Ohio has had 1,085,733 cases as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 57,545 hospitalizations and 7,939 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There have been 19,439 deaths of Ohioans reported through Tuesday.

• Every zip code in Fulton County has had fewer than 20 cases over the last two weeks, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Swanton had the most with 16 cases. Archbold had 15, Wauseon had 13, and Delta 6. Archbold had the highest case rate, with 227 cases per 100,000 people.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

