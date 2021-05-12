Thomeier receives student service award

Defiance College senior Lucas Thomeier, of Wickliffe, Ohio, is one of 12 college and university students in Ohio to receive the Charles J. Ping Student Service Award for 2021, as sponsored by Ohio Campus Compact.

The Charles J. Ping Award was designed to recognize and honor undergraduate students’ outstanding leadership, as well as their contributions to community service on their campus and within their community. This award is granted annually to undergraduates from Ohio Campus Compact member institutions.

Thomeier will graduate with a double major in math and sport management, with a minor in business. On the Defiance College campus, he is a service leader who accumulates an average of 150 hours of community service each year. He is an active member in multiple student organizations and works as a volunteer with young children at the local YMCA.

In addition to the work he has done on campus and in the community, Thomeier is also driven to help those in the global community. As a McMaster Scholar to Belize, he completed a research project instructing students, teachers, and parents about the symptoms and responses to traumatic brain injuries. He also taught invaluable emergency response skills to isolated communities in rural Belize.

Thomeier was recently recognized as a Newman Civic Fellow for his passion for helping others, both locally and internationally. He was nominated by Defiance College President Richanne C. Mankey.