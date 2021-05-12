WIC program benefits may increase

Participants in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may soon see a temporary increase to their benefits for the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

With $490 million provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, USDA has offered states the option of boosting the cash-value voucher benefit by more than three times the current amount for up to four months to provide additional relief during this difficult time.

“To more effectively promote healthier eating patterns, we need to promote nutrition security alongside food security to ensure all people at all times have access to nutritious foods and beverages that meet their nutritional needs for an active and healthy life,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Nowhere is nutrition security more important than in our WIC program to support mothers and young children.”

The cash-value voucher allows participants to purchase fruits and vegetables as part of their WIC food package. Under normal circumstances, the monthly cash-value voucher is $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women. The American Rescue Plan allows state agencies to temporarily provide up to $35 per child and adult, per month. These additional funds will increase the purchasing power of WIC participants so they can buy and consume more healthy fruits and vegetables.

“This temporary increase in benefits will further ensure that individuals at nutritional risk and those who are disproportionately affected by hunger have greater purchasing power for the healthy and nutritious foods they need,” Stacy Dean, deputy undersecretary of food, nutrition, and consumer services, said.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) notified WIC state agencies of this option on March 24. State agencies that have opted-in are beginning to distribute the increased benefits as early as this month and may continue to do so for up to four consecutive months between now and Sept. 30.

A list of the state agencies that have opted-into the increase can be found on the FNS website at www.fns.usda.gov/wic/state-agency-elections-temporary-cvv-benefit-increases-arp-2021.