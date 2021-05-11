Swanton Public Library offers kids programs

The Swanton Public Library has announced its May programs for kids.

The virtual book club will continue for grades 5-12.

Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet, either in person or via curbside service.

The book for grades 5-8 is “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. The book for grades 9-12 is “An Abundance of Katherines” by John Green.

The library is also offering storytime kits for preschool aged children.

Every month, they pick two picture books from the website Storyline Online to showcase and put together packets to take home. The books are read by famous people and celebrities and animated using the illustrations.

The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and weblinks, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, an instrument, and a craft.

For May 3-14, the book is “The Kiss That Missed” by David Melling. From May 17-June 4 the book is “Chester’s Way” by Kevin Henkes.

Coding for grades K-12 is back in action at Swanton Public Library. Up to five coders at a time can come in to learn some coding skills while still maintaining social distancing.

Coding will be open between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday of each week in May, except for May 31.

Sign up online at https://swantonpubliclibrary.org/coding-registration, contact the library on www.splyouth.org or the library’s Facebook, call 419-826-2760, email swantonpl@gmail.com, or sign up in person.