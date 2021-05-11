Authorities investigating car hauler theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred in the 12000 block U.S. 20, Lyons. On May 2, 2021, suspect(s) stole a 2010 homemade 20-foot aluminum car hauler (trailer). The trailer was a flat deck with reflective tape around the sides and aluminum fenders, and had two heavy duty aluminum ramps.

Total loss: $12,000.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline toll-free, day or night, at 1-800-255-1122. Calls are confidential and anonymous. Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, write down a description and license number. This could be the tip police are looking for if a crime occurs in your area.