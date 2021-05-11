SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 29

12:39 p.m., 8536 County Road L, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

1:45 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suicidal threats.

1:49 p.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.

2:12 p.m., 310 E. Linfoot St., Wauseon, miscellaneous assist.

2:24 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #46, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

3:43 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #79, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

6:12 p.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., injury accident.

10:08 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Sportsmen Club, accident with property damage.

10:47 p.m., 24340 U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, April 30

2:19 a.m., County Road E at State Highway 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

5:18 a.m., 26426 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

1 p.m., 11123 County Road K, Pike Twp., larceny.

3:49 p.m., 14101 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., assist public.

3:53 p.m., 6500 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

4:51 p.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, unwanted subject.

6:24 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.

7:50 p.m., 13852 County Road 7-2, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

11:38 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

Saturday, May 1

12:46 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, assist other unit.

1:13 a.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, check on welfare.

8:40 a.m., 4122 County Road N, Amboy Twp., unwanted subject.

2:15 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., injury accident.

5:44 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground.

6:12 p.m., County Road T at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., animal call.

6:20 p.m., 251 Mill St., Metamora, harassment.

9:13 p.m., 114 S. Adrian St., Lyons, neighbor trouble.

11:05 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, domestic violence.

Sunday, May 2

12:23 a.m., County Road 2 at W. Airport Highway, Swanton, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

12:30 a.m., 11050 County Road 17, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

3:49 a.m., 14234 County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

4:58 a.m., 8322 County Road C, York Twp., livestock on roadway.

5:26 a.m., U.S. 20 at U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

9:43 a.m., 12475 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., stolen vehicle.

12:12 p.m., County Road H at County Road 6-2, Fulton Twp., juveniles.

1:58 p.m., 10774 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

4:09 p.m., County Road 26 at County Road D, German Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:25 p.m., Meadow Lane at Pine Street, Metamora, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

6:01 p.m., 3524 Gaslight Drive, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:29 p.m., 16567 County Road C, Clinton Twp., unruly juvenile.

Monday, May 3

3:57 a.m., County Road S at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:11 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 27, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

12:14 p.m., 6740 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

4:33 p.m., 25641 County Road L, Franklin Twp., domestic violence.

8:16 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #114, Fulton Twp., larceny.

Tuesday, May 4

2:50 a.m., County Road 7-2 at County Road K, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

5:11 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

5:26 a.m., 15680 U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:52 a.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, check on welfare.

9:56 a.m., County Road M at County Roads 11-2, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:36 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, larceny.

12:03 p.m., County Road G at County Road 24, German Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:16 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 27, Gorham Twp., domestic trouble.

5:43 p.m., 11465 County Road 16, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:56 p.m., 3449 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:10 p.m., County Road 3 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

Wednesday, May 5

4:40 a.m., 5515 County Road M, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:52 a.m., 13912 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

6:24 a.m., County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

12:31 p.m., 210 Lincoln St., Lyons, investigate complaint.

1:52 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road A, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

2:55 p.m., 5515 County Road M, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

6:30 p.m., 25641 County Road L, Franklin Twp., keep the peace.

7:29 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #29, York Twp., harassment.

10:50 p.m., 20835 County Road B, German Twp., domestic trouble.

11:25 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

Thursday, May 6

12:08 a.m., 11200 Airport Hwy., Swanton Twp., investigate complaint.

12:43 a.m., 1042 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., U-Lock Storage, suspicious activity.

1:21 p.m., County Road 12 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.